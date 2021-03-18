Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 323,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 120,628 shares during the period.

Shares of FLSW stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

