Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

