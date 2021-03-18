Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

