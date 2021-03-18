KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 273,353 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

