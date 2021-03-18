Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.73 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,745.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,185.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

