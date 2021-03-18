KUN (KUN) Price Hits $9.92 on Major Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00017004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $19,838.60 and $324.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

