Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 589,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 777,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

