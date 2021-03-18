Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 99.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

