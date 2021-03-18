Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

LSGOF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

