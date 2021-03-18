Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Lands’ End stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $39.00.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

