Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $65.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.