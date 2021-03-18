Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 152,193 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

