Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 218,401 Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,142,000. AON comprises about 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.58. 31,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.