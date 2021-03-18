Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,311,125 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,311,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 121,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,960. The company has a market capitalization of $618.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.