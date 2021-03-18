Laurion Capital Management LP Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 554.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $248,399. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.