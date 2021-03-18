Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

