Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 267.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,766.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

