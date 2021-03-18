Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $316.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

