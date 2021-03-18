Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,363,779 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,363,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 840,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

