Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tata Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $60,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

