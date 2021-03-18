Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,795. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock valued at $464,707 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.