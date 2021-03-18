LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

LendingClub stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

