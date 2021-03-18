LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 3,861,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,126,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

