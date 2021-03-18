Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.52.

Lennar stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.49. 7,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,990. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

