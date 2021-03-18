Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $462,090.52 and approximately $240.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,047.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.79 or 0.03097100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00348304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.81 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00403700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00337402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00247279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars.

