LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 20.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 43,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

