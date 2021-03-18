Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lianluo Smart stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 154,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,912. Lianluo Smart has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

