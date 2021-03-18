Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 850 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $15,767.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $11,056.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,346. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.