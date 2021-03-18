Linda Stinson Sells 19,931 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

ELVT stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

