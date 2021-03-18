Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.