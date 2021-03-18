Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,869.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $$23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

