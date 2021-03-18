Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Lion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.