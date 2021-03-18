Lisk Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0053 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $638,679.34 and approximately $20,153.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

