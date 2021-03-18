Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0090 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.46 million and $1,520.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $875.52 or 0.01509980 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,326.82 or 1.00480997 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 715,509,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.