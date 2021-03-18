LiveXLive Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,452 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,482% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 177,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.17.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $77,310. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

