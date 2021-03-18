loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

LDI stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

