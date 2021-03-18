loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of LDI opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

