LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Achieves $2.25 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $12,282.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 85.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00076194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,866,009 coins and its circulating supply is 51,653,233 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.