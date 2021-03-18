LockTrip Trading 116.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. LockTrip has a market cap of $59.64 million and $583,904.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00007011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 116.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

