Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 155,000 Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Roth CH Acquisition I accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCH traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $31.99.

Roth CH Acquisition I Profile

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

