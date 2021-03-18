Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $16.48 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 5.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.16.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.57. The stock had a trading volume of 704,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,164. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

