Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Polaris accounts for about 2.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.80. 10,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

