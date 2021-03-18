Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,078 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

KO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 429,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,458,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

