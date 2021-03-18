Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $4,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.47. 3,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

