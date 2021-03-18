Long Pond Capital LP Acquires New Stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,776. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

