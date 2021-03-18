Long Pond Capital LP Has $361.68 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 12.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $361,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,258. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.