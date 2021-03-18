Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RIDE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,375,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,788. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

