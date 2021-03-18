Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RIDE traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 863,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

