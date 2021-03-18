Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.39

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.32). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 27,740 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £106.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.42.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.