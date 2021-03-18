LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LPKFF stock remained flat at $$31.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

